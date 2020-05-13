Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Hold Rating on Genefit (GNFTF)

In a report issued on May 11, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Genefit (GNFTF), with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genefit with a $32.02 average price target, implying a 338.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $24.75 and a one-year low of $9.67. Currently, Genefit has an average volume of 2,265.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné and Bart Staels on September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.