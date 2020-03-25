Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wise is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Wise covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Intuitive Surgical, and Silk Road Medical.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.76, representing a 92.4% upside. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $161.11 and a one-year low of $74.37. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.54M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.