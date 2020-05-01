Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Tempur Sealy (TPX)

In a report released today, John Baugh from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy (TPX), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Baugh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bassett Furniture Industries, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Lumber Liquidators.

Tempur Sealy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tempur Sealy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $871 million and net profit of $46.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $676 million and had a net profit of $12.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada. The International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its products include mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. Its brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster. The company was founded by Robert B. Trussell, Jr. in 1992 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.