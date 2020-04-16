Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Annabel Samimy maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Samimy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Samimy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.56, an 118.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $9.89. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 924.9K.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.