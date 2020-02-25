Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Mercadolibre, and Facebook.

Jumia Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

The company has a one-year high of $49.77 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Jumia Technologies AG has an average volume of 2.27M.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment.