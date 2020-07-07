Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Austin Angelo- July 7, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 44.5% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.12 million and GAAP net loss of $12.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts