Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 44.5% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.12 million and GAAP net loss of $12.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.