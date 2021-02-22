Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Hold Rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Logan Thomas maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) on February 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.92, close to its 52-week high of $40.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $32.14 average price target, a -17.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TripAdvisor’s market cap is currently $5.37B and has a P/E ratio of -25.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -198.89.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.