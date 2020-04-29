Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Hold Rating on Service Properties (SVC)

In a report released today, Simon Yarmak from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Service Properties (SVC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.00, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Yarmak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Yarmak covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.65 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Service Properties has an average volume of 2.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that provides services in hospitality and in travels. It operates through the following business segments: hotel investments and travel center investments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.