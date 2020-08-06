Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Hold Rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $106.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $181.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.25 and a one-year low of $56.82. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 151.2K.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.