Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Hold Rating on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

DBV Technologies SA – American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.38.

Based on DBV Technologies SA – American’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $42.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $43.57 million.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.