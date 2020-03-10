Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Hold Rating on Core Laboratories (CLB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories (CLB) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.05, close to its 52-week low of $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gengaro ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.1% and a 28.3% success rate. Gengaro covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Oil States International, and Tetra Technologies.

Core Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.00, which is a 135.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Core Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLB in relation to earlier this year.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement.