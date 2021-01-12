Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Buy Rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

In a report released yesterday, Lamont Williams from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.14, close to its 52-week high of $49.54.

Williams has an average return of 65.1% when recommending The Lovesac Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #2489 out of 7208 analysts.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.75, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on The Lovesac Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.74 million and net profit of $2.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.