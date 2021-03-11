Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Buy Rating on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma (LUMO) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumos Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00, implying a 108.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.72 and a one-year low of $6.74. Currently, Lumos Pharma has an average volume of 41.04K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUMO in relation to earlier this year.

