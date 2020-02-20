Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Buy Rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.80, close to its 52-week low of $4.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Mercadolibre, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Jumia Technologies AG with a $3.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.77 and a one-year low of $4.94. Currently, Jumia Technologies AG has an average volume of 2.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment.