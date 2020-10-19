Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a Buy Rating on Costamare (CMRE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating on Costamare (CMRE) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Nolan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Nolan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as New Fortress Energy, Golar LNG Partners, and Hoegh LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costamare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Costamare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and GAAP net loss of $76.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a net profit of $28.79 million.

Costamare, Inc. is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.