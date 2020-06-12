Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Viela Bio (VIE)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Viela Bio (VIE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viela Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.83.

The company has a one-year high of $70.66 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Viela Bio has an average volume of 227.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIE in relation to earlier this year.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells. The company was founded on December 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.