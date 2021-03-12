Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Poshmark (POSH)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Poshmark (POSH) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Poshmark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50.

Poshmark Inc operates an eCommerce platform. The firm sells various items such as jackets, shoes, bags, shirts, accessories, sweaters, pants, shorts, bedding, party supplies, phone cases, sunglasses, kitchen items, and various other articles among others.