Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Interface (TILE)

In a report issued on February 25, John Baugh from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Interface (TILE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Baugh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lumber Liquidators, and Home Depot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interface with a $19.50 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Interface’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $16.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.4 million.

Interface, Inc. is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. It designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the Interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.