Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Logan Thomas from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.47, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Expedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $566 million and GAAP net loss of $736 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.15 billion and had a net profit of $183 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

