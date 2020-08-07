Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Eventbrite (EB)

In a report released today, Lamont Williams from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.67.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 2.02M.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.