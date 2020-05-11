Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cronos Group (CRON)

In a report released today, W. Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Cronos Group (CRON), with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.27, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carter is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Carter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canopy Growth, Aphria, and Tilray.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cronos Group with a $6.56 average price target, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$9.17 price target.

Based on Cronos Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.23 million and net profit of $59.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.8 million.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.