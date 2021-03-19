Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF), with a price target of C$0.95. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #288 out of 7396 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals with a $0.76 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.15 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 10.93K.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.