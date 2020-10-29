Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Hold Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.20, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Based on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a net profit of $460 million.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.