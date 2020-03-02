Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, representing a 103.7% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.21 and a one-year low of $20.72. Currently, Urogen Pharma has an average volume of 153.3K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology.