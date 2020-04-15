Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 35.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00, which is an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.98 and a one-year low of $13.12. Currently, Urogen Pharma has an average volume of 198.7K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.