Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Mercadolibre, and Eventbrite.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.67, which is a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.07 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $887 million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

