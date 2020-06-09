Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 70.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Lovesac Company with a $24.60 average price target, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.50 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 486.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.