Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.28.

Williams has an average return of 17.5% when recommending The Lovesac Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #3123 out of 7138 analysts.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.75, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.93 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 291.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.