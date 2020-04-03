Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Guinee maintained a Buy rating on Highwoods Properties (HIW) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Highwoods Properties with a $50.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.76 and a one-year low of $25.11. Currently, Highwoods Properties has an average volume of 892.8K.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.