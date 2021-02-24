Stifel Nicolaus Keeps Their Buy Rating on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $28.75 average price target.

Based on Heron Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.97 million and GAAP net loss of $58.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.6 million.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011. The company has additional clinical and preclinical-stage programs in the area of pain management, all of which utilize its bio erodible, injectable and implantable delivery systems. Heron Therapeutics was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.