Stifel Nicolaus Keeps a Hold Rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.91, close to its 52-week low of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $26.06 average price target, which is a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $48.48 and a one-year low of $13.73. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 3.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.