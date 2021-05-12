Stifel Nicolaus Keeps a Buy Rating on Polarean Imaging (PLLWF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christian Glennie reiterated a Buy rating on Polarean Imaging (PLLWF) on May 10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.38.

Glennie has an average return of 5.3% when recommending Polarean Imaging.

According to TipRanks.com, Glennie is ranked #7248 out of 7501 analysts.

Polarean Imaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $1.38 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, Polarean Imaging has an average volume of 5,740.

Polarean Imaging PLC designs and manufactures equipment for the production of hyperpolarized xenon or helium gas. Its only operating segment being the development and commercialization of gas polariser devices and ancillary instruments. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company generates revenue from products and services such as Polarisers, Parts and Upgrades, Service and Grants. Its product portfolio includes 9820 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, 9800 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, Polarean 3777 129Xe Hyperpolarizer Upgrade Module, Polarean 2881 Polarization Measurement Station and others.