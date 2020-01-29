Stifel Nicolaus Keeps a Buy Rating on Crane Company (CR)

In a report released today, Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Crane Company (CR), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Jones covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Helios Technologies, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crane Company with a $96.75 average price target, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Buckingham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.23 and a one-year low of $72.57. Currently, Crane Company has an average volume of 277.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, James Tullis, a Director at CR bought 2,000 shares for a total of $72,520.

Crane Co. manufactures engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.