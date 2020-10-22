Stifel Nicolaus Keeps a Buy Rating on Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX), with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $273.09.

The company has a one-year high of $284.00 and a one-year low of $103.75. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 186.5K.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.