Stifel Nicolaus Issues a Buy Rating on JD (JD)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt assigned a Buy rating to JD (JD) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 69.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JD with a $105.44 average price target, a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $108.29 and a one-year low of $49.33. Currently, JD has an average volume of 11.66M.

Incorporated in 1998, China-based JD.com is a technology driven e-commerce company and operates through two business segments, JD Mall, and New Businesses. It is the largest retailer in China and provides electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. JD.com offers its products through its website JD.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers.