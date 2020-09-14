Stifel Nicolaus Issues a Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Carrie Williams- September 14, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.64.

Keywood has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #825 out of 6912 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.37.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.12 million and GAAP net loss of $12.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.06 million.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

