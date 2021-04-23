Stifel Nicolaus Initiates a Hold Rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Howard Kim- April 23, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #348 out of 7467 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knight Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $537.3M and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts