Stifel Nicolaus Initiates a Hold Rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.14 average price target.

Knight Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $537.3M and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.