Stifel Nicolaus Initiates a Buy Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (SHOP) received a Buy rating and a $1200.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1086.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1486.98.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $978 million and net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $505 million and had a net profit of $771K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 434 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.

