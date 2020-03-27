Stifel Nicolaus Gives a Buy Rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Catie Powers- March 27, 2020, 7:22 AM EDT

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF), with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.69 average price target.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.7 million and net profit of $10.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $153.4K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

