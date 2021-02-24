Stifel Nicolaus Believes Upwork (UPWK) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Logan Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Upwork (UPWK) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.57, close to its 52-week high of $60.44.

Thomas has an average return of 77.1% when recommending Upwork.

Upwork has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.80, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Upwork’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.75 million and GAAP net loss of $2.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPWK in relation to earlier this year.

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. It provides managed services and marketplace offerings such as Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded in December 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

