Stifel Nicolaus Believes The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.50, close to its 52-week high of $66.00.

Williams has an average return of 89.0% when recommending The Lovesac Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1392 out of 7377 analysts.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

The company has a one-year high of $66.00 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 368K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.