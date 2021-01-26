Stifel Nicolaus Believes Tempur Sealy (TPX) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Baugh maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy (TPX) on October 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.42, close to its 52-week high of $29.84.

Baugh has an average return of 20.5% when recommending Tempur Sealy.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is ranked #199 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tempur Sealy with a $30.15 average price target, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.84 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, Tempur Sealy has an average volume of 3.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Robert Trussell, a Director at TPX sold 13,510 shares for a total of $1,145,784.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada. The International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its products include mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. Its brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster. The company was founded by Robert B. Trussell, Jr. in 1992 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.

Read More on TPX: