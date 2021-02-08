Stifel Nicolaus Believes TE Connectivity (TEL) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity (TEL) on January 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.06, close to its 52-week high of $131.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheerin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Sheerin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jabil Circuit, Sensata, and NetApp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TE Connectivity with a $139.70 average price target, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

TE Connectivity’s market cap is currently $42.37B and has a P/E ratio of 388.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Thomas J. Lynch, a Director at TEL sold 56,150 shares for a total of $7,214,232.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.