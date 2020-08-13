Stifel Nicolaus Believes Peloton Interactive (PTON) Won’t Stop Here

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.71, close to its 52-week high of $73.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 69.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $66.87 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $525 million and GAAP net loss of $55.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $317 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.6 million.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes