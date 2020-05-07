Stifel Nicolaus Believes Peloton Interactive (PTON) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.03, close to its 52-week high of $39.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Mercadolibre, and Eventbrite.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

Read More on PTON: