Stifel Nicolaus Believes Momenta Pharma (MNTA) Won’t Stop Here

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma (MNTA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.74, close to its 52-week high of $39.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Momenta Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.89 million and GAAP net loss of $39.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.84 million.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases. Its products include the Glatiramer acetate injection and Enoxaparin Sodium injection. The company was founded by Ram Sasisekharan, Paul R. Schimmel, and Ganesh Venkatraman Kaundinya in May 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

