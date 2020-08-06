Stifel Nicolaus Believes Jack In The Box (JACK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.45, close to its 52-week high of $93.12.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.2% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Jack In The Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.17, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $1.88B and has a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.