Stifel Nicolaus Believes Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.62, close to its 52-week high of $2.90.

Keywood has an average return of 74.1% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #424 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.09.

Greenbrook Tms’ market cap is currently $175.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 71.42.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.