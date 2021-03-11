Stifel Nicolaus Believes Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.66, close to its 52-week high of $16.25.

Keywood has an average return of 85.3% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #308 out of 7363 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $23.26 average price target, implying a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Desjardins also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greenbrook Tms’ market cap is currently $203.2M and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 84.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.