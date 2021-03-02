Stifel Nicolaus Believes Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.07, close to its 52-week high of $1.20.

Keywood has an average return of 55.4% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #295 out of 7342 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38, representing a 29.9% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.12 million and GAAP net loss of $25.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.7 million and had a net profit of $10.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.